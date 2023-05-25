Roanoke Country Club hosts 24th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Country Club hosted the 24th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids on Thursday morning.

“It shows that people care--that these people are all out here for them,” said Rebekah Meadows, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

The event, benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, partnered with The First Tee--Roanoke Valley and The Hokie Way. With that, Virginia Tech student-athletes Sean Pedulla and Jaylin Lane took part in the event.

Hokies student-athletes at the Delta Dental Pro-Am (WSLS)

Also participating were PGA Pro golfers and local amateurs who helped raise over $125,000 for this year’s event. The experience the kids received went beyond just the game of golf.

“Our kids are obviously learning about golf but the time that they spend with the college students from Virginia Tech or the adults that are playing golf today,” Meadows said. “They learn about perseverance, teamwork and a positive attitude. Then they also have conversations about what others do for work and learn about jobs they never heard about.”

To date, the tournament has raised $2.1 million to support Boys and Girls Club programming.

The golfers vied for the Mike Wise Championship Cup, named in memory of the community philanthropist and tournament co-founder Mike Wise.