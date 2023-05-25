63º

Sports

VHSL Regional Lacrosse action: PH, E.C. Glass boys advance to Finals

Rockbridge County girls to play Salem in Region 4D Final.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, Boys Lacrosse, Girls Lacrosse, Patrick Henry Patriots, E.C. Glass Hilltoppers, Salem Spartans

ROANOKE, Va. – Our area was full of VHSL Regional lacrosse action Wednesday night as teams battled for a spot in not only their region finals but also the upcoming VHSL State Tournament.

In Roanoke, the Patrick Henry boys battled three-time state champion and runner-up Briar Woods in a home match that proved to be physical from start to finish. For the second consecutive game, the Patriots seniors stepped up when needed most in this game. Weston Totty and Walker Wilkinson set the tone while guys like Brooks Derey, Jack Kenney and Roderick Tasco did the rest. Patrick Henry and Briar Woods went back and forth throughout the name and while the Patriots led 9-7 at halftime, the Falcons netted 3 goals in the first three minutes of the third quarter to take a 10-9 lead.

“They kept their composure in a lot of tough spots in the game with a lot of tough calls and stick penalties, etcetera, but we’ve never wavered and they just hung right in and kept doing what we’re doing all year,” said Patrick Henry head coach Josh Wilkinson.

The Patriots kept battling and went on to a 19-16 victory, clinching a spot in the Region 5D Final where they will play the defending VHSL Class 5 champion Riverside on May 30. With Wednesday nights win, the Patriots also clinched a spot into the Class 5 State Tournament field.

On the girls side of Region 5D, the Patrick Henry girls came up short on the road at Independence, 17-6 in a semifinals matchup.

In Class 4 Region D action, the E.C. Glass boys defeated Salem 10-5 to advance to the Final where it will play the top seed Cave Spring. The Knights defeated Rockbridge County 11-5.

On the girls side of Region 4D, Salem defeated E.C. Glass 13-11 to advance to the Final where it will play top seed Rockbridge County. The Wildcats beat Cave Spring 17-6 in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter