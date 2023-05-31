64º

Elliott suspended for wrecking Hamlin

Chase will serve 1-race suspension

John Appicello, Sports Director

Chase Elliott watches as his crew works on his car during a practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Charlotte, NC. – Fallout from the Coca-Cola 600 includes a penalty to the sports 5-time most popular driver.
Former Champion Chase Elliott has been suspended for one race following an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin.
NASCAR has deemed he intentionally wrecked the 11-car into the wall at Charlotte.
Hendrick Motorsports says they will not appeal.

“We understand NASCAR’s need to maintain consistency in its officiating,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement.

Corey Lajoie will replace Elliott in the Hendrick 9 car at Gateway, outside of St. Louis.

