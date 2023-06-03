VHSL Track & Field Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was championship weekend for track and field athletes across the Commonwealth and as is tradition, classes 3 and 4 competed at Liberty University on what proved to be a rather toasty afternoon.

In Class 3 boys action, Rustburg’s 4x100 relay team was truly in lane of their own. The team of Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard and Kaydon Taylor clocked a time of 42.47 for the title victory.

“We knew we could because the state record we ran way below that before so we knew we could do that. We ran a 41 before and Coach already told us that the state record was was 42 so we looked forward to being in that today, I think we’re gonna change the way Rustburg looks around people,” the team said.

Northside’s Simone` Hamlar proved to be the best in the Class 3 girls 400 meter dash. She came in just ahead of Kaity Ruiz of Fort Defiance with a time of 57.25.

“I just really wanted it bad and I had to keep pushing, I was pumping my arms, and I knew I could do it, so I ran a 57 and before I was running a 59, so I cut two seconds off my time that’s a lot in track, so I was really excited,” Hamlar said.

In Class 4 boys, it was the stellar team from Salem that was once nationally ranked as the best in the nation, turning heads yet again. Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Peyton Lewis clocked in at 41.16. Lewis, who recently committed to the University of Tennessee for football, also claimed the 100 meter dash title.

“We knew from the beginning that we were going to prevail, and we were going to do good at states. We have just been waiting all season. We have great chemistry ever since the beginning when we started running with each other, so we know as soon as I get the baton, as soon as I say, go, we already know it’s over with. Ever since last year we lost it last year, we had to come back and win it,” the team said.

Other notables from Class 4 included Blacksburg and University of Georgia commit, Connor Rutherford, claiming the boys 3200 meter run championship. Rutherford was also part of the Bruins 4x800 team that claimed that title with a time of 7:50.42.

Pulaski County’s Diego Turner was the best in his field at shot put, with a top throw of 57 feet, 2 inches.

Auburn won the girls team title after scoring 70 points for the weekend.

