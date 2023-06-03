WATCH: Cave Spring softball and baseball brings home a pair of Region 3D titles

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a big night on Friday for Cave Spring Athletics.

The softball team clinched the Region 3D title on a walk-off hit by Kennedy Lange. They beat Northside 3-2.

“The other one was perfect, I was like I can’t, I have two [strikes] on me. So I was like anything that’s close, I couldn’t let the umpire send me out and into extra innings. It was low and out and I swung and it worked,” she said.

The Knights scored their 3 runs in the final innings.

“There’s been quite a few wins where we’ve come back in the 5th, 6th, 7th inning and do what we have to do to get the win,” head coach Nick Sharp said. “The team is incredible, the grit is unbelievable.”

The Cave Spring baseball team also won the Region 3D title by beating Abingdon 14-4.