Valley Girls Junior Open returns to Hunting Hills this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th annual Valley Girls Junior Open returns to Hunting Hills Country Club this weekend.

“I don’t think you’ll find any course you see on TV this year in any better shape than this one is,” said John Griffith who serves as the chairman of the event. “The course is in gorgeous shape, it’s a tough golf course. You have to hit almost every club in your bag and a lot of people don’t like that because of that but I think it makes it a lot better golf course.”

The Valley Girls Junior Open was created by a committee of interested enthusiasts aimed at growing girl’s golf in Western Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley by hosting a competitive tournament and raise money for a scholarship.

“After we give this year’s scholarships on Saturday afternoon, we will have awarded over $23,000,” Griffith said.

In recent years, the event has attracted upwards of nearly two dozen girls from out of state. In 2019, the Valley Girls Junior Open partnered with the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour based out of Greensboro, North Carolina. The non-profit foundation operates over 80 girls-only events annually in the Eastern United States.

The action will begin Saturday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sunday the times will also begin at 8:30 a.m. with the lead group expected to tee off around 10 a.m.

