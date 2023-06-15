Glenvar’s Clapper named player of the year, Jones named coach of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – After winning the program’s first ever VHSL boys soccer state championship, more accolades came for the Glenvar Highlanders. Senior captain Colin Clapper was named the Class 2 boys player of the year. He set a VHSL single-season assist record with 39 and Clapper also climbed the ranks to tally the second-most career assists in VHSL history at 86.

In year three, head coach Josh Jones eanred Class 2 coach of the year after leading the Glenvar boy’s soccer team to its first-ever state championship with a 1-0 extra-time win over defending state champions Clarke County. Jones guided the Highlanders to a 20-1-1 season record and a 53-3-2 record in three seasons. The win is also the second title for Jones, who led the Salem Spartans to a state championship in 2003. In 18 seasons at Salem, he compiled a 269-73-30 record, including two state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017. He has a career 322-75-32 record, eight region championships, and 10 district titles.

Other Class 2 First Team All-State honorees included:

-Forward: Jacson Shepherd (Glenvar Senior)

-Forward: Evan Rupe (Radford Senior)

-Midfielder: Colin Clapper (Glenvar Senior)

-Midfielder: Enzo Pugliese (Radford Sophomore)

-Defense: Jake Williams (Glenvar Sophomore)

-Defense: Eli Goff (Radford Junior)

-Goalie: Marco Gustafson (Glenvar Senior)

Class 2 Second Team All-State honorees included:

-Defense: Cooper Mullins (Glenvar Freshman)

-Defense: Tyler Curfiss (Glenvar Freshman)

-At-Large: Zach Curfiss (Glenvar Junior)

-At-Large: Brody Shull (Radford Junior)