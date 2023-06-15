Twin Hoops basketball camp stronger than ever in 27th year

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s an annual summer camp that has drawn hundreds near and far for nearly three decades. “Twin Hoops” is in its 27th year as it continues to teach the fundamentals of basketball. Twin brothers Ramon and Damon Williams, both William Fleming and VMI Hall of Famers, say their goals for today’s youth will always go beyond the court.

“Really, we want to be examples,” said Damon. “I remember when Charles Barkley said back in the day, ‘I’m not a role model’ but actually our actions speak louder than words.”

“I think people trust us and we give a great product,” said Ramon. “Part of our motto is we’re committed to excellence and we try to be excellent in what we try to deliver.”

The dynamic duo have been pillars in the Roanoke community and beyond, serving as coaches, mentors and father figures to thousands of kids throughout the years.

Ramon and Damon excelled on the court at William Fleming in the mid 1980s before going on to be record-setters at nearby VMI.

Session one of the summer basketball camp wraps up later this week. Session two will be held July 31 thru August 4 at William Fleming High School.

You can learn more about the Williams twins on an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ.”