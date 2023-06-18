64º

Red Sox shutout Shorebirds 5-0 for third straight win

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox came out victorious Saturday night, 5-0 against Delmarva, for the teams third consecutive win.

Salem scored three runs in the third inning before Allan Castro hit an RBI single to score Cutter Coffey in the fourth inning. The Red Sox then took a 4-0 lead. While the plate production was coming for the Red Sox, so was the pitching.

Luis Perales earned the win after picking up seven strikeouts in six innings of work. Perales allowed just one hit on the night as Salem cruised to victory.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

