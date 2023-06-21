Rail Yard Dawgs release 2023-24 schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – Fresh off its SPHL President’s Cup Championship season, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have released their 2023-2024 regular season schedule.

Per usual, the Dawgs will play 28 road games and 28 road games. Opening night for the defending champions will be Friday, October 20 at the Berglund Center. Of the four games on the teams schedule in October, the opening night match up will serve as the only one at home.

Roanoke will face its rival, the Knoxville Ice Bears, eleven times this upcoming season. Unlike last season, Roanoke will play Evansville in the regular season on four difference occasions (December 1 and December 2 on the road; then February 16 and February 17 at home).