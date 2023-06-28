THIS THURSDAY: APPITUDE | Downfall of college basketball, Washington Commanders sale

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

This Thursday at 6:30 p.m., we’re talking about these hot topics:

What’s your opinion on the NBA draft? Do you think other players would’ve been more suited to be drafted into the NBA?

And we can’t forget about those Commanders as the meeting nears. It’s set to become the most expensive US sports sale in history. What are your thoughts about the money spent, and how about the impact on the players?

Here’s where you can watch us:

Apptiude can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Thanks for watching!

To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.

Have a feature suggestion? Submit your ideas below!