THIS THURSDAY: APPITUDE | Downfall of college basketball, Washington Commanders sale

John Appicello, Sports Director

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

APPITUDE

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

This Thursday at 6:30 p.m., we’re talking about these hot topics:

What’s your opinion on the NBA draft? Do you think other players would’ve been more suited to be drafted into the NBA?

And we can’t forget about those Commanders as the meeting nears. It’s set to become the most expensive US sports sale in history. What are your thoughts about the money spent, and how about the impact on the players?

