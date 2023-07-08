Former Hokies DL Luther Maddy preps summer camp

Lynchburg, Va. – Football camps are only as successful as those doing the teaching. Former Hokie defensive lineman Luther Maddy took his Virginia Tech career into the Canadian Football League, and he brings a star-studded staff to his camp in Lynchburg again this summer.

“To see guys that, to see someone like me who played high school football and worked my way up, it has a different meaning. Especially guys who played collegiate and professional football, guys you see on tv. I think its a different meaning, it hits different. When I was younger, Brandon Flowers, David Clowney back in South Florida, they had camps. To see those guys just being a few years a part from me and hold those camps, and give back to us, it motivated me so I’m trying to do the same thing in Lynchburg,” Maddy says.

The Luther Maddy Youth football camp is back at City stadium with counselors like Logan Thomas, Andre Kendrick, and Zach Rice. 300 campers ages 6-13 are learning from some of the best to come out of Lynchburg. The annual camp is set for next Saturday July 15th at City Stadium.