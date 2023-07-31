2023 1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Byrd Terriers

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd head coach Brad Lutz enters his fifth season leading the Terriers as he continues to help shape the culture in the ‘Dawg Pound.’ While 2022 yielded just three wins, their is high optimism as the 2023 season approaches.

“We’re more experienced, which is obviously going to be a key to any success and any walk of life,” Lutz said.

“These kids-- it’s more of a system. They understand what the expectation is we’ve been able to run a lot of the same offense and defense with the kids that we’ve had because the personnel hasn’t changed a whole lot they’ve just gotten older, so yes it is better.”

“We’re not just a team that has one person that’s going to do everything,” said Terriers utility player Lane Schoemaker. “We’re a team and we’re all going to apply ourselves and do what we’re good at so I feel like it just helps build together and helps us all play a part in winning.”

“We have a lot of guys that are play makers, a lot of big guys up front like Donnie Davis is definitely going to be a great player,” said Terriers defensive back Dominic Dulak. “We have good linebackers, our DBs have definitely grown up. A lot of our younger guys were DBs so they’ve been playing three or four years so I’m excited to see them all out.”

William Byrd opens the season at home against Liberty on August 25.