1st and 10 Camp Tour: Radford Bobcats

Radford, Va. – Radford returns a solid cast of characters from a Region semifinal team that won 10 games.

Radford tore out to an 8-0 in 2022 record before finishing 10-2, falling in the Region semifinals. the Bobcats bid farewell to 2 of its top receivers- in Parker Prioleau and Marcell Baylor to graduation. But as Coach Crist enters his 3rd season he’ll turn to reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year Landen Clark at quarterback to help lead the charge on offense. While the Bobcats adjust to a new look and scheme on defense. For Radford its about continuing to build the new culture, which coach Crist brings.

“I think as much as anything they understand the level of work that we expect so it’s just kind of familiar with expectations. They know us, we know them and I think you instill that at the middle school level and then hopefully just carry on those expectations every year,” Head coach Michael Crist says.

“I think last year was just a lot of ‘lead by words’ so this year there’s a lot more like --we’re here early we’re in here were working hard. I think it’s more ‘lead by example’, but if they need to get jumped on that we’re not afraid jump on them and say something to him so I think that helps out a lot,” senior quarterback Landen Clark says.

“It’s really just getting into the white room really because we got a new white room and then getting all the young guys because we got a new freshman and so you kind of get them in the culture and so we’re just working on that and then we’re a lot more active seven-on-sevens.” senior wideout Max Kanipe says.

Radford opens the season against Class 1 state runner-up George Wythe.