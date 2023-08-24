Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ takes legal action against Tuohys - Appitude

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.
In this episode, we’re talking about Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ suing to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship.
Appy has his opinion – “I don’t agree the way this was dealt with ... " – and we want to know yours. Tell us what you think in the comment forum above!
This livestream has ended! If you missed it, don’t worry. The video will be uploaded here once it is finished processing.
Here’s where you can watch us:
Apptiude can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.
Thanks for watching!
To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.