Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ takes legal action against Tuohys - Appitude

John Appicello, Sports Director

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Blind Side (2009) - Based on the story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All American football player and first round NFL draft pick with the help of a loving woman and her family. (Warner Bros. Image)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

In this episode, we’re talking about Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ suing to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship.

Appy has his opinion – “I don’t agree the way this was dealt with ... " – and we want to know yours. Tell us what you think in the comment forum above!

This livestream has ended! If you missed it, don’t worry. The video will be uploaded here once it is finished processing.

