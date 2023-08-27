Washington & Lee football loaded with experience, ready for 2023 campaign

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals are learning from their 2022 campaign and ready to turn the corner. Four of the General’s five losses were by a touchdown or less last year - all learning moments for 2023.

“I think it’s not necessarily righting wrongs, but learning from those experiences that we had,” head coach Garrett LeRose said. “There were a lot of guys that were put in positions that our program is accustomed to, but maybe those guys didn’t have to have that role. We return a lot of people who were in those games, so hopefully we can just build on those experiences. A lot of it was also in the off-season, just focusing on how can we develop our depth, and our strength and conditioning coach, Coach Forman, did a phenomenal job, so our guys were better prepared at the back end of some of those tight games to hopefully sway that in our direction this year.”

Lead by senior quarterback Stephen Murrin, the Generals offense is stocked with veteran talent, backed by head coach Garrett LeRose’s hefty ground game.

“I think our biggest thing is we’re just gonna wear you out. Our M.O. is running the football right down hill, but at the same time, we have guys on the edge that are extremely explosive and can make big plays, so very multidimensional,” Murrin said.

On defense, the Generals call themselves the ‘Blue Bloods of the ODAC’ and are prepared to swarm to the ball - faster and stronger than ever before.

“Over this fall camp, it’s just been a bond that we’ve been coming together and gelling and I think we have a really strong bond and brotherhood together,” linebacker Uno Christopher said. “I think coming forward with Salisbury up this first game, I think we’ll have a really tough opponent, but will be able to match the speed and aggressiveness.”

The Generals open the season at home on Saturday against Salisbury, kickoff is 1 p.m.