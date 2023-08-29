The Dominican Republic tops its World Cup group and advances with a 75-67 victory over Angola

Dominican Republic forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and teammates celebrate after winning against Angola during their Basketball World Cup group A match at the Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The Dominican Republic advanced to the knockout stage at the World Cup with a 75-67 victory over Angola on Tuesday.

The Caribbean nation is 3-0 in Group A and is the eighth team to advance. Eight more places will be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday — the final days of group play. Angola has no chance of advancing.

Germany defeated Finland 101-75 to complete a perfect record in group play. Finland has three losses.

Seven teams had already reached the knockout stage — defending champion Spain, the United States, Canada, Germany Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro. Eight teams cannot advance — France, Finland, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Angola and Mexico.

GROUP A — DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 75, ANGOLA 67

At Manila, Andres Feliz hit 17 points and Victor Liz scored 13 and the Dominican Republic (3-0) advanced to the knockout round. The Dominican Republic trailed by one after three quarters but outscored Angola by nine in the final quarter.

Silvia De Sousa led Angola with 19 points. Neither team shot well. Angola made only 2 of 21 3-pointers and the winners were only 5 of 25.

GROUP E — GERMANY 101, FINLAND 75

At Okinawa, Dennis Schroder and Isaac Bonga led Germany (3-0) with 15 points each, and Johannes Theimann added 13. Germany had already advanced to the second round and Finland (0-3) had already been eliminated from contention.

Olivier Nkamhoua had 14 points for the Finns and Lauri Markkanen and Ilari Seppala added 12.

GROUP D — EGYPT 100, MEXICO 72

At Manila, playmaker Ehab Amin had 22 points and 10 assists as Egypt earned a consolation win over Mexico. Center Patrick Gardner added 20 points for Egypt (1-2), which extended an early 14-point lead to a 59-35 advantage at the half.

Pako Cruz and Joshua Ibarra each scored 21 points for Mexico (0-3), which was 6 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Both teams had already been eliminated from contention for the round of 16.

GROUP H — FRANCE 85, LEBANON 79

At Jakarta, Guerschon Yabusele had 18 points and teammate Evan Fournier had 17 as France (1-2) salvaged a victory in the tournament. France won the Olympic silver medal two years ago in Tokyo and was probably the most disappointing team in the World Cup.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did not play because of an ankle injury.

Wael Arakji had 29 points for Lebanon (0-3), which lost its opening two games by an average of 47 points.

Both teams had already been eliminated from contention for the knockout round.

