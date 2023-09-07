Without Gallo, Hokies young tight end corp expected to step up Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Week two of the college season is on the horizon, the 1-0 Hokies welcome an air raid offense into Lane Stadium in the Purdue Boilermakers.

The biggest news coming out of last Saturday is the season-ending surgery for tight end and captain Nick Gallo, creating a huge hole within one of the youngest position groups on the team, but a big opportunity for guys like Benji Gosnell to step up.

“We’ve got to just bring those guys along a little faster, I really like all three of them,” Head Coach Brent Pry said. “I think we’re very fortunate to have three young tight ends in the program and I like those guys.”

“We’re young, not a lot of experience,” redshirt freshman tight end Benji Gosnell added. “But we’ve played football before, it’s football. We’re all the same age we’re all college students. The expectation is play as good or better.”

That’s the kind of mindset the Hokies need as they face a Big 10 team that boasts a sizeable front in the trenches.

“Their front seven do a real nice job. They are committed to stopping the run and being physical,” Pry said. “But what I have a ton of respect for, is they have a great plan they know who they are defensively.”

Virginia Tech was able to defend the pass pretty well against ODU, holding the Monarchs to under 100 yards receiving, but they will need to be prepared for a Boilermaker offense dependent on the air.

“They have an explosive group,” sophomore corner Mansoor Delane said. “I feel like they’re hungry. Last year a couple of them coming off injuries, everyone is out there trying to make a name for themselves, so they’re going to have that chip on their shoulder and want to make plays so we have to be ready for that.”

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Lane Stadium.