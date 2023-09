Rick Cormany retires after more than 4 decades of coaching

After more than 4 decades on the sidelines compiling a Hall of Fame career, longtime Radford High Head Basketball Coach Rick Cormany is retiring.

Cormany compiled an astounding 773 wins and 6 state titles along with five runner-up finishes. Cormany’s 42- year career includes the last 30 years at Radford high and all but two as a varsity head coach. He departs number two in the VHSL record book in career wins and titles.