Angels star Shoehei Ohtani out for rest of season because of oblique injury

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023. Ohtani likely has the AL MVP race wrapped up. His two-way prowess was derailed by a torn elbow ligament in August, but for five months, he treated baseball fans to one of the most impressive performances in MLB history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)