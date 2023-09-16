81º
Angels star Shoehei Ohtani out for rest of season because of oblique injury

Associated Press

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023. Ohtani likely has the AL MVP race wrapped up. His two-way prowess was derailed by a torn elbow ligament in August, but for five months, he treated baseball fans to one of the most impressive performances in MLB history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced.

Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.

