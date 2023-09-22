GOTW: Radford takes on Alleghany

1st and 10 high school football is back in action under the lights, and tonight, two undefeated teams are going head-to-head as Radford takes on Alleghany in our Game of the Week matchup.

“To say expectations isn’t quite the right term because there weren’t expectations, we just wanted to set out and do what we can and see how far that would go so we’re definitely happy about the winds,” said Matthew “Moose” Clayton, Alleghany DL.

What was once a lopsided matchup in favor of Radford, the 2023 battle between the Bobcats and now Alleghany Highlanders will be a very different story.

”We’re not one of those blue blood programs like Radford is,” said Alleghany Head Coach Will Fields.

The Cougars have now become a two-headed monster with the consolidation of Covington and Alleghany. Head Coach Will Fields has inherited and now coached up a fruitful harvest.

“It appears they have some depth, don’t have a ton of two-way guys so anytime you play up that’s usually the factor right, is the numbers in terms of two-way guys so that’s something, but you know we pride ourselves in our conditioning and so forth so we feel up for the challenge,” said Radford Head Coach Michael Crist.

And although Fields was in charge of Alleghany last year, their numbers have bumped them to Class 3, allowing their depth to run the game when facing smaller schools like Radford.

“The combination of Alleghany and Covington, Alleghany is always big upfront, and sometimes they lack to athletes but now they picked up those athletes from Covington so we’re going to face a good football team and I think it’s going to be a great Friday night atmosphere,” said Radford quarterback Landon Clark.

Watch game highlights tonight online at 10:15 and on 10 News at 11:10, and stay updated with scores in the region here.