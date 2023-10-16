MONDAY HUDDLE: Virginia Tech seems to be showing growth after impressive win over Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Brent Pry of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts after a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half during a game at Lane Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Hokies continue momentum with lopsided win on homecoming

Following an ugly 3-8 season in 2022, all Virginia Tech fans could have asked for this year was genuine signs of progress in Brent Pry’s second year at the helm.

After a slow start, it looks as if at the very least, growth and progress is taking place with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech equalled its win total from last year with five games remaining thanks to a 30-13 rout of Wake Forest on homecoming Saturday.

The Hokies (3-4, 2-1 ACC) seemed to gain some confidence only being down by one score at Florida State the week before, and built on that to win for the second time in three games.

Sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones continues to make big strides, finishing with his best passing performance as a starter. Drones went 20-of-29 for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech will now have a little time to recover before hosting Syracuse for a Thursday game on Oct. 26. A victory there would make a bowl appearance realistic, which would ultimately be a nice sign of progress for the program after a disastrous 2022.

Liberty impressive in short turnaround

Add winning two games in a span of five days to the list of Liberty football’s accomplishments in recent years.

The Flames overcame the quirky schedule in style on Tuesday, earning a 31-13 win at Jacksonville State in a battle of teams that entered unbeaten in Conference USA play.

Liberty had to play five days after beating Sam Houston State on Oct. 5.

Led by 163 yards and two touchdowns by Quinton Cooley, Liberty is already bowl-eligible at 6-0.

Jefferson Forest continues turnaround season

Jefferson Forest entered this season having won six games over the last three years, although one of those seasons was the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Now, Jefferson Forest has won more games this year than those three seasons combined following a 23-0 win over E.C. Glass that improved its record to 7-0. It was the third shutout of the season for Jefferson Forest.