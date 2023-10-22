Stanton runs for 2 TDs again, leads Samford in 27-14 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. – Jay Stanton ran for 151 yards and two first-half touchdowns from more than 30-yards out and Wilson Beaverstock kicked a pair of field goals as Samford beat VMI 27-14 on Saturday.

Stanton has now rushed for more than 100 yards and scored twice in three of the Bulldogs’ last four games.

The teams combined for seven punts and each team missed a field goal attempt in a scoreless second half.

Beaverstock connected from 26-yards out midway through the first quarter and Stanton scored on a 32-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Hunter Rice got the Keydets on the board early in the second quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run before Stanton answered with a 36-yard touchdown. Collin Ironside fired a 30-yard touchdown to Aiden Twombly to get VMI within a field goal, 17-14.

Damonta Witherspoon scored from the 3 and Beaverstock hit from 33-yards out to complete the scoring with 1:02 left in the half.

Michael Hiers completed 36 of 47 passes for 222 yards to lead Samford. Stanton had 20 carries and Witherspoon had 11 carries for 42 yards for the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Southern).

Ironside was 19 of 33 passing for 182 VMI (3-4, 2-2). Rice had 13 carries for 119 yards and Twombly had six catches for 73 yards.