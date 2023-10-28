65º
Lord Botetourt takes down Northside 48-21

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

DALEVILLE, Va. – Another fiery Blue Ridge District showdown!

The LB Cavs hosted the Northside Vikings on Friday night.

A strong offensive team and a supportive defense are what secured the Cavs a win.

This one goes to LB. 48-21 is your final.

