Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely is Week 10 honoree

Daleville, Va. – Lord Botetourt went into their senior night matchup vs Northside minus some key players due to injury. But quarterback Jakari Nicely made up the difference. The senior signal caller flipped what usually is a run heavy script with 16 completions for 219 yards and three passing touchdowns. He added 5 carries for 14 yards and two more trips to the end zone.. And he set the tone early with this special teams gem, squashing this possible punt with a huge hit that jars the ball loose an results in another score. For having his hand in a total of 6 scores in his team’s 48-21 win senior quarterback Jakari Nicely is our Week 10 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.