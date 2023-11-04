Liberty Christian defeats Jefferson Forest, 35-14

Seminole District trophy this is what’s its all about

Pick this up 2nd Quarter, 7-0 LCA when Josiah Bell otherwise known as Moose is gonna find Sam Hammersmith down the sideline and he is out at the 1 to set up a Moose TD and we all tied at 7 at half

Opening drive 2nd half, Jeb Moon is gonna throw his Moon ball, and Dalton Nesselrotte is gonna pluck it out of the sky, it’s 14-7 Bulldogs.

Former Clemson great CJ Spiller was in attendance tonight and some future Tigers put on a show. Here it is Gideon Davidson scoring his 2nd TD of the night to put the Dogs up 21-7.

And on defense, new Clemson commit Easton Ware is gonna sack the Moose and do a Moose celebration of his own.

Davidson would tack on his 3rd TD to make it 35-14, LCA wins the Seminole and clinches home field throughout the playoffs.