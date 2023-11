ROANOKE, Va. – Brookville Bees’ Jon Meeks has resigned as head football coach. 10 Sports confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon.

Meeks says he informed the school about stepping down from his post eight weeks ago. The Heritage High School graduate spent 10 years leading the Bees, positioning them for the playoffs in each season except the current one. Meeks tallied over 70 wins during his tenure at Brookville.

As of Sunday, their was no work on an immediate replacement or interim coach.