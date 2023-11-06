William Byrd’s Hairston is Week 11 Honoree

VINTON, Va. – The Terriers were looking to sweep through the Blue Ridge District undefeated, and William Byrd quarterback Israel Hairston made sure his touches paid off.

Friday night against Northside he averaged 24 yards a carry, and found the end zone three times in electrifying fashion. Hairston kept the defense honest with 40 more yards passing in helping lead the Terriers..to a 9-1 regular season record and the Blue Ridge District crown.

William Byrd heads into the 3D region playoffs as the second seed. But their senior signal caller, and defensive back, and kick returner — takes the top slot.

Hairston is the WSLS Week 11 1st and 10 — Player of the Week.