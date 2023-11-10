GOTW: William Byrd Terriers host Pulaski Co. Cougars

VINTON, Va. – It’s been seven years since the Terriers have hosted a playoff game. Fans have had lots to cheer about this season and the Terriers want to give them another reason tonight.

“It’s real exciting for like the community and stuff but I think it means a lot more to us players especially us seniors after everything we’ve gone through. Like, just sticking together,” said John Kiker, Terriers LB.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s exciting because not only have we put in the work but we kept our nose down, kept grinding and now we have a chance,” said Israel Hairston, 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

A chance for the Terriers...to build on a historic season. The 9-1 Blue Ridge District champs haven’t taken any of their opponents lightly, building on each experience.

“I think each week we’ve gotten more confident and that’s a thing we needed,” said William Byrd Head Coach Brad Lutz. “When you win three games in two years prior to this season, confidence isn’t something we had a lot of.”

Confidence is brewing in the visiting Cougars of Pulaski County as well.

“We went through a tough stretch of football games there and some good opponents and good coaches but we knew that was coming and we’re blessed to be in the situation we’re in,” said Pulaski County Head Coach Cam Akers.

Overcoming a five-game-losing streak...the Cougars won three of their last four to sneak into the rough and rugged Region 3D bracket.

“Just keeping the energy up,” Tyler Underwood, Cougars LB/A-Back said. “Keeping practices with high energy and practicing hard every day.”

And while this is a 2-seed versus a 7-seed, both sides are ready to prove their worth and make a splash in this Region 3D pool.

“We just came off our 200th win for Pulaski County and I’m just ready to play Friday,” Jack Allen, Cougars DE/T said.

“I think if we make a statement this game it’s going to show teams we’re ready to roll, we want this region championship and want to go to states and win the state,” Kiker said.

Get score updates and see highlights on 1st and 10.