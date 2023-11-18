Radford earns 50-30 playoff win over Appomattox

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats hosted the Appomattox Raiders in a four-quarter battle to advance in the class 2 playoffs.

First quarter, the Raiders came out quick marching down the field. Runningback De’Montay Fleshman brings the Raiders to the one and scores on the next play.

Still in the first, it’s the Bobcats’ turn to strike with quarterback Landon Clark using his arm to deliver the touchdown pass to Max Kanipe for six.

Late in the 2nd, the Raiders looked to take some momentum with a big touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson Peterson bringing the Raiders within one score.

But late into the fourth, the Bobcats ran away with the game after two big pick-sixes from Landon Clark to seal the game.

Radford advances to play Glenvar next week, winning this one, 50-30.