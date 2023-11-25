40º
William Byrd Terriers celebrate 3D win, look on to state semifinals

Byrd defeated Magna Vista 31-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The William Byrd Terriers were celebrating their Region 3D win against Magna Vista Friday night.

The undefeated Magna Vista team was hosting the one-loss William Byrd Terriers.

This is new territory for Byrd, whose only loss came to Christiansburg - the Blue Demons team that had a healthy Tanner Evans, at the time.

You know what they say about old dogs - they can’t learn new tricks. The Terriers, though, they’re young and ready to prove themselves on new grounds.

William Byrd will be moving on to the state semifinals after their victory against Magna Vista, 31-7.

