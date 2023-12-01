34º
William Byrd is next in line to try and slow down LCA steamroller

Region 3D Champion Terriers take on Liberty Christian in Class 3 semifinals

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Vinton, Va. – Every year we have a sleeper team. This season---it’s the Terriers. William Byrd rose up to capture the Blue Ridge District and Region 3D titles, and reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The 12-1 Terriers will travel to Lynchburg to take on the 12-0 Bulldogs of Liberty Christian Academy

The Terriers offense has garnered much of the attention and for good reason, with Israel Hairston being one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the area. But it’s Byrd’s defense that has buckled down of late., giving up an average of just 15 points in the postseason. But the Terriers toughest challenge of the season is on deck. LCA, with the dynamic running back Gideon Davidson in the backfield. Davidson rushed for 304 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first half of the Region 3C final vs Turner Ashby, on only 12 carries.

“Same thing as last week, we felt like we had to score early and I think that’s going to be a big part of this week’s game. I’m excited how we match up with these guys. I know we’re the underdog but our defense has played well all year and they have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball so I’m excited to see these guys play,” Terriers head coach Brad Lutz explains.

“I think we gained our respect. The past few years we were 0-9, 3-7 and now this year 12-1. So I think we gained that respect but we have to keep our heads down and keep working for each week,” WIlliam Byrd linebacker and running back Lane Shoemaker says.

The Class 3 semifinal kickoff is set for 2pm from Lynchburg.

