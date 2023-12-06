Galax ready for State Finals challenge vs Essex

Galax, Va. – 10-4 Galax has been that one team in our area that has truly epitomized that old saying, “It’s not how you start but how you finish.” This is a team that lost 3 of their first 4 games and was just a No. 5 seed in the Region 1C postseason. However, they’ve been on an absolute tear in the playoffs, winning all their road games, leading to another state finals appearance.

“You’re either getting better or getting worse, there’s no staying the same. So, they’ve came in everyday and worked hard and they’re starting to reap some of the benefits,” head Galax Coach Shane Allen says.

The expectations were low compared to years past for a Galax team that’s young in the trenches. But veteran leaders have risen to the occasion to help steer things in the right direction. Senior running back Tedruhn Tucker has rushed for over 2,000 yards,

“Just hard work and a lot of kids on the team bend but don’t break and come to play and that’s what we do week in and week out,” Maroon Tide running back Tedruhn Tucker says.

And continuing a long family tradition A.J. Ashworth is playing his role in the Maroon Tide’s success. The four-year starter has lined up nearly everywhere on the field. But more importantly...he’s been in two state finals with Galax in the spring and fall of 2021.

“Ever since I came in as a freshman we’ve been competing for state titles. It means a lot to me to be competing such a high game my senior year and I’m really excited for it. You know, they have to understand we’re competing for a state championship and they have to continue to work hard just like they have all season,” Ashworth says.

“Those are the guys that come in and work hard and make plays and you know they may not be big vocal leaders but they lead by example really well,” Coach Allen says.

The Maroon Tide will look to continue this wave of success in the state final Saturday at Salem Stadium--5 p.m. kickoff against Essex.