Hornets' Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada for an NBA game due to his past legal problems, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Hornets are still working through the appropriate channels in hopes of gaining Bridges access into the country in time for Monday night’s tipoff against the Toronto Raptors.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. He must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Bridges most recently turned himself in on Oct. 13 after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation.

The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served until October, just before the NBA season. Per court documents, Bridges “unlawfully” and “knowingly” violated the protection order, and “continually contacted the victim."

That case is still pending.

Bridges was suspended by the NBA for the first 10 games of the season after sitting out all of last season. He is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game since his return from suspension in 12 starts.

Bridges' absence means the Hornets could be without four of their five starters as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) and center Mark Williams (back) have already been ruled out, and Gordon Hayward is questionable with a stomach virus. The team's other starter, guard Terry Rozier, is probable with a thumb injury.

In addition, top reserve P.J. Washington (shoulder) is questionable and guard Cody Martin (knee) is out.

