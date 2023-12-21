45º
Join Insider

Sports

APPITUDE | NFL players on the naughty list this year and the story of the season

Tell us what you think about this in the comment forum below

John Appicello, Sports Director

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Appitude, Sports, NFL, Football, Sports Commentary
APPITUDE | Gary Player ranks the Masters last among major golf tournaments

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

We’re talking all about the NFL’s story of the season and which players might be expecting a lump of coal this holiday.

Watch the episode here!

Here’s where you can watch us:

Apptiude can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Thanks for watching!

To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.

Have a feature suggestion? Submit your ideas below!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email