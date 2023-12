Roanoke, Va. – Tunstall jumped out to a 42-14 lead at halftime, on their way to a ‘drama-free’ 69-41 win over the Red Devils of Rustburg for the Northside Invitational crown.

The Trojans defeated Alleghany, LCA and Rustburg in succession to win the title, and move to 11-0 on the young season.

Northside bounced back from the loss to Rustburg, handling LCA in the third place game 86-59.