Jalen Milroe nearly rallies Alabama back, but falls 2 yards short in OT against Michigan

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is chased by Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

PASADENA, Calif. – Jalen Milroe helped rally Alabama with his legs and put the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide on the verge of its seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The dynamic quarterback was denied at the very end.

With the Crimson Tide needing a touchdown and facing fourth-and-goal from the Michigan 3-yard line in overtime, Milroe tried to go up the middle on a draw, but was stopped by Josaiah Stewart for a 1-yard gain, giving the top-ranked Wolverines a 27-20 victory in the 110th Rose Bowl on Monday.

Milroe finished with 63 yards on 21 carries despite being sacked six times, but most of those yards came after halftime.

Even though Milroe was under pressure most of the first half, the sophomore was steady enough to direct a pair of scoring drives as Alabama trailed 13-10 at the break.

He directed a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to put the Crimson Tide up 20-13.

Milroe had a fumble near midfield midway through the fourth, but Michigan was unable to get any points out of it.

Milroe finished 16-of-23 passing for 116 yards. Jase McClellan scored both of Alabama's touchdowns and had 87 yards rushing on 14 carries.

___

