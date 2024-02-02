Noah Lyles has some pre-Olympic advice for Fred Richard

Sprinter Noah Lyles claimed the title of "world's fastest man" when he swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships.

Gymnast Fred Richard made history of his own when he won two bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships and became the first U.S. male gymnast in over a decade to win an all-around world medal. Want to see what happens when they join forces?

As he preps for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials and, he hopes, the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richard shared a FaceTime call he had with Lyles on his Instagram page:

In the video, Lyles calls out “a lot of issues” he sees with Richard’s run for his Olympic vault, asking him "what are your arms doing, man?"

The six-time World Champion then tells Richard, "I'll get you right" and shares the following plan:

20m hill sprints

Hill jumps

One-legged hill jumps

Speed bounce

“Reaction game” (jumping up and running on cue)

Recover in the pool (for Richard, with a rubber duck)

After all that, maybe the best part is Lyles' comment on the post: "Don’t worry buddy I’ll have you catching tickets in school zones."

Richard, a student-athlete at the University of Michigan, will make his Olympic debut in Paris if he is named to the U.S. men's gymnastics team after the Gymnastics Trials from July 27 to 30. Lyles, who won a 200m bronze medal in Tokyo, will race at the Track & Field Trials from June 21 to 29 to earn his spot in Paris.

As Richard, Lyles and the rest of us prepare for the Paris Games, Richard's Instagram and TikTok qualify as required viewing.

SEE MORE: Noah Lyles, Lily Collins team up for NBC Olympics pitch for 2024 Paris Games