Foul Check Episode 8: High School Basketball with Northside head coach Bill Pope

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to shoot some hoops!

Join Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson as they sit down with the man, the myth, the legend: Northside head boys basketball coach Bill Pope.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com