Radford women fall short in Big South Championship

HIGH POINT, N.C. – In the women’s Big South Championship it was a tough battle for the Radford Highlanders taking on Presbyterian.

While both teams struggled offensively in the first half, the Blue Hose managed to hold a slim 20-19 advantage at halftime. The Highlanders took a one point lead, 21-20, early in the third quarter after Ashlyn Traylor-Walker was able to score. She led Radford with 14 points.

Recommended Videos

But the Highlanders had a dismal shooting performance--just 30 percent from the field. Presbyterian led by just 4 points entering the fourth quarter, when their offense kicked into high-gear. The Blue Hose outscored the Highlanders 24-5, and reeled off a 15-0 run in the final four minutes to seal the 60-37 championship victory.

The win earned Presbyterian, the smallest division one institution, its first ever NCAA Tournament berth for women’s basketball. The program has competed at the division one level since 2007.

Bryanna Brady led Presbyterian with 21 points. Radford was held scoreless for the final 4:25 of the game, shooting 0-for-6 during that same time span.

The Highlanders finish the season with a record of 15-18.