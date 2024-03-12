Archery 101: Which athletes have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Mete Gazoz of Turkey competes against Brady Ellison of the United States (not pictured) in a quarterfinal match for men's individual during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How many archers will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will be 128 archers in total — 64 men and 64 women — competing across the five events, including the return of the mixed teams tournament.

Who has qualified for the U.S. Olympic archery team?

Archers for the U.S. Olympic team are still in the midst of securing their spots for the Paris Games.

One archer that U.S. fans can expect to qualify and be a medal contender in the women's individual competition is Casey Kaufhold. She made her Olympic debut at age 17 at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Kaufhold also finished second at the 2021 World Championships and fourth at the 2023 Worlds in the women’s individual event, beating Tokyo gold medalist and Paris favorite An San (KOR) at both competitions.

How do you qualify for Olympic archery?

Olympic archery berths are earned through a qualification and quota system. Athletes secure their sports at the Games for their countries at certain competitions during the qualifying period, beginning with the 2023 World Archery Championships — which ran from Aug. 1-6 in Berlin — and ending with the final qualifier on June 14-17 in Antalya.

Archers can also qualify for the Olympics via continental championships and continental Games where spots can be won directly.

American archers can punch their tickets for the Paris Games during the upcoming Americas Continental Qualifiers. The competition will occur on April 8-14 in Medellin, Colombia. The team champion and two individuals per gender will qualify for the Paris Olympics.