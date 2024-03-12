Archery 101: What's happened since the Tokyo Olympics?

Mete Gazoz of Turkey celebrates with the gold medal during the medals ceremony for men's individual during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Which athletes/countries won gold at the Tokyo Games?

Turkey's Mete Gazoz, who didn't have great results at world championships or the Olympics prior to Tokyo, won gold at the 2020 Games. He beat Italy's Mauro Nespoli in the men's individual final, while Furukawa Takaharu (JPN) won bronze.

Recommended Videos

An San (KOR), who made her Olympic debut at age 20 during the Tokyo Games, won gold in the women's individual competition. Russia's Elena Osipova won silver and Italy's Lucilla Boari won bronze.

In the men's team tournament, South Korea won gold, China earned silver and Japan was awarded bronze. For the women's team tournament, South Korea won gold, Russia took silver and Germany claimed bronze.

The mixed teams event made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea continued its dominance in the sport by winning gold, the Netherlands earned silver and Mexico took home the bronze medal.

Which athletes are favored heading into Olympic archery?

Mete Gazoz of Turkey, who won gold in the men's individual tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, is the favorite to reclaim his title in Paris. Gazoz also won the 2023 World Archery Championship title.

In the other archery events, South Korea is the favorite to win the most medals. Since the return of archery to the Olympic program in 1972, the nation has dominated the sport at nearly every Games. With stars that include three-time Olympic gold medalist An San, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kim Woo-Jin and two-time medalist Kim Je-Deok, South Korea will be among the favorites in nearly every event in Paris.

What’s the outlook for U.S. archers at the Paris Olympics?

Three-time American Olympic medalist Brady Ellison is expected to compete in the men’s individual at what would be his fifth Olympic Games. Entering the Tokyo Games, Ellison was the top-ranked men’s archer in the world, but had an early exit from the tournament after he lost to Gazoz in the quarterfinals. Ellison also failed to reach the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Championships and will likely have an outside chance to win a medal in Paris.

In the women's individual competition, Casey Kaufhold will give the U.S. its best chance of winning a medal in Olympic archery. She made her Olympic debut at age 17 during the 2020 Tokyo Games. Kaufhold also finished second at the 2021 World Championships and fourth at the 2023 Worlds in the women’s individual event, beating Tokyo gold medalist and Paris favorite An San at both competitions.