Gymnastics 101: U.S. Olympic roster and athlete news

When will U.S. gymnasts be selected for the Olympics?

Athletes vying to make the team will compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials from June 27-30 as part of the selection process. The team members (five men, five women) will be named at the end of the competition.

Which Olympians are training for the Paris Olympic Games in gymnastics?

On the women's side, several Olympians are hoping to make the trip to Paris. From the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team, Simone Biles (also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics), Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are in contention. Two-time Olympian Gabby Douglas, who competed at the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games, is vying for her third appearance at the Olympics after an eight-year hiatus from the sport.

For the men, three Olympians from the 2020 Tokyo team are contending for a second Games: Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Brody Malone.

Which gymnasts are vying for their first Olympic Games in Paris?

Team USA could have a few new faces in Paris. Some of the biggest names looking to make their Olympic debuts are six-time world medalist Shilese Jones, four-time world medalist Leanne Wong, two-time world medalist, Kayla DiCello — who was an alternate to the Tokyo Olympic team, Skye Blakely — who was a member of the 2022 and 2023 gold medal-winning world teams — and 2023 world team champion Joscelyn Roberson.

On the men's side, several members of the United States' historic bronze medal-winning world team from 2023 will be looking to make their Olympic debuts in Paris. Two-time world bronze medalist Fred Richard is fan-favorite, as is Khoi Young, who walked away from the 2023 World Championships as the most decorated U.S. male gymnast with two silver medals and one bronze. World bronze medalists Asher Hong and Paul Juda also will be looking to make their very first Olympic team.