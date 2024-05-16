Rose Zhang withdraws from this week's LPGA tournament because of illness after playing three holes

Rose Zhang reacts after making birdie on the 18th hole to win the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Defending champion Rose Zhang withdrew from the Mizuho Americas Open on Thursday because of illness after completing only three holes of the opening round.

Zhang started on the back nine at Liberty National. She shot par on No. 10, double bogey on 11 and par on 12.

The 20-year-old Zhang ended Nelly Korda’s record-tying run of winning five straight LPGA tournament starts by finishing first last week at the Cognizant Founders Cup. It was her first victory in almost a year.

