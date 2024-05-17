Glenvar sends ten student athletes to the next level

GLENVAR, Va. – Ten student athletes committed to the next level on Thursday, representing Glenvar High School. Cheer, baseball, wrestling, soccer, tennis, and football were all showcased.

“It says a lot about the athletes and the hard work it takes to put in,” athletic director Jason Murray said. “The parents support, the coaches support, they come in and work, our coaches give them the opportunity to succeed, and they take full advantage of it. I think that’s one of the reasons why, not only in the spring, but for all of our seasons and our programs are highly successful.”

Ashton Meadows - New River CC (Baseball)

Reed Hutchison - New River CC (Baseball)

Dawson Anderson - New River CC (Baseball)

Bryce King - Patrick Henry CC (Soccer)

Logan Garner - Bridgewater (Tennis)

Nate Johnson - Roanoke College (Football)

Ben Holliday - Roanoke College (Football)

Claire Spence - Concord (Softball)

Jameson Vaughan - Virginia Tech (Cheerleading)

Ethan Flowers - VMI (Wrestling)