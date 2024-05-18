Scott Robertson Memorial tournament underway

ROANOKE, Va. – The 40th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament started Friday under cloudy, dreary conditions at Roanoke Country Club.

In the boys 15-18 age group, three-time state champion and Virginia Tech commit Ryan Slonaker carded a 75, +4 in the first round. He collected two bogey’s in his first four holes but made up for it with a pair of birdies on the back nine.

Ohio State commit Brady Catalano had one of the better front nine performances, going one under par. But he ran into a trouble down the stretch with four bogey’s. He’s tied for 34th at 73, +2 for the tournament.

Defending champion Tyler Mawhinney is also one of thirteen golfers tied for 34th. He bounced back nicely on the back nine after carding a double bogey on the par 4, ninth hole.

Locally, North Cross’ Uzair Mirza carded a 75, +4 and Roanoke native Nate Faulkner had a 74, +3 in the opening round.

In the girls 15-18 division, Avery McCrery of Wilmington, Delaware is the one to catch. She had an incredible opening round score of 64, -7. That score is within one shot of tying the tournament record low score of 63 set in 2015. McCrery had 8 birdies and one lone bogey on the day.

Roanoke’s Alisa Davidova is tied for third at 70, -1.

For a complete look at round one results, click here.