McCrery, Reilly claim Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament titles

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday was the third and final round of the 40th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament, where we had a near record performance in the girls 15-18 division.

Avery McCrery of Wilmington, Delaware set the bar high after shooting a score of 64, -7 in Friday’s opening round. Since then, her dominance at Roanoke Country Club only improved. She entered Sunday with a seven stroke lead. McCrery drained three birdies on her front nine and was unblemished until the 18th. There, she finished with her lone bogey on the day, just her third of the tournament. But the Duke commit was still well ahead of her opponents. McCrery claimed the girls 15-18 division title with a weekend score of 13-under par. In fact, her 13 stroke victory is the second largest margin in tournament history.

“Yeah I just tried to stay in my lane, take it shot by shot and kind of just enjoy myself and not put too much pressure on myself and just kind of played my game. That’s really the game plan I stuck with and it worked out this week so there you go,” McCrery said. This was her third time competing in the Scott Robertson Tournament. Her weekend total was at 200, just three shots shy of tying the all-time low of 197 set by Moriya Jutanagarn in 2011.

On the boys side of the 15-18 division, Michael Lee of Fairfax had at least a share of the lead in each round of competition. He and fellow Commonwealth foe Logan Reilly found themselves tied for the lead heading into the 17th hole.

“I probably hit the best drive of the week on that hole right down the middle,” Reilly said. “I hit it like 230 in, kind of like a mud ball but I was like honestly hoping it didn’t just like go anywhere.”

That proved to make a difference as Reilly went on to card a birdie on the hole while Lee settled for par. On the 18th, both would sink a par putt and Auburn University commit Logan Reilly wins the boys 15-18 division title with a tournament score of 7-under par.

For a complete look at results from the 2024 Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament, click here.