‘Cosmic Baseball’ debuts to rave reviews

Jaylen Lovett #46 of the Greenbrier Knights bats during Cosmic Baseball against the Tri-City Chili Peppers at Shepherd Stadium on June 1, 2024 in Colonial Heights, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Minor league and summer collegiate league baseball teams are usually known for unique and quirky promotions that entertain fans who come to the ballpark for a different experience.

But what happened in Virginia on Saturday gave birth to something completely different.

In a game against the Greenbrier Knights, the Tri-City Chili Peppers hosted what’s believed to be the first ever game of “Cosmic Baseball,” which essentially is glow-in-the-dark baseball where the game is played under black lights and players, balls and bases are in neon colors.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers celebrate after Cosmic Baseball against the Greenbrier Knights at Shepherd Stadium on June 1, 2024 in Colonial Heights, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Based in Colonial Heights, Virginia, the Chili Peppers are a summer team with a roster consisting of college players who are trying to improve their games before heading back to their college programs next year.

The Chili Peppers won the game, 9-4, in front of a sold-out crowd and others who watched the game on the team’s You Tube channel.

The idea started last season when the Chili Peppers gave out glow sticks to fans and they were obviously popular, according to an article on MLB.com.

Through working with electrical companies and manufacturers, a single prototype black light was developed, with 18 of them being installed around the field.

It wasn’t cheap, with the whole project costing more than $100,000, according to the MLB article.

But the team paid the expense and put on the spectacle on Saturday, much to the delight of fans who attended and other organizations around the country who saw how successful Cosmic Baseball can be.

The Chili Peppers already are planning on hosting Cosmic Baseball games on June 15, June 28 and July 20.