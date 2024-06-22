Amherst’s Baxter leading Valley Girls Junior Open, tied for first with +7 after round one

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Amherst’s Caitlyn Baxter is tied for first in the 2024 Valley Girls Junior Open after day one.
Baxter shot an impressive two over par on the back nine to finish +7.
Taylor Davis of Salem finished day one +10 and tied for fifth.
