Amherst’s Baxter leading Valley Girls Junior Open, tied for first with +7 after round one

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Valley Girls Junior Open, Golf, High School Sports

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Amherst’s Caitlyn Baxter is tied for first in the 2024 Valley Girls Junior Open after day one.

Baxter shot an impressive two over par on the back nine to finish +7.

Taylor Davis of Salem finished day one +10 and tied for fifth.

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

