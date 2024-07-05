Simone Biles looks both physically, mentally ready for gold in Paris

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

We are 21 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Biles dominates again to claim top spot at U.S. gymnastics trials

It’s been quite redemption tour over the past year for the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles.

After returning last summer from a two-year break, Biles has established herself again as the world’s greatest gymnast at age 27.

Biles in that time frame has won a sixth all-around title at the world championships, two national championships (her eighth and ninth total) and on Sunday, easily won the all-around title at the U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis.

Biles will head to Paris for her third Olympics and a chance for redemption after what happened in Tokyo.

Biles pulled out of several events in Tokyo citing mental health struggles, but according to an ESPN article, regular visits to a therapist have helped her get in the right frame of mind.

Still in peak form physically, the results have spoken for themselves. Biles will be a great bet to add to the 37 world championship and Olympic medals she has already won when she competes in Paris.

In addition to Biles, defending Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera were also named to what should be a powerful U.S. women’s team.

Track star sets world record yet again

In addition to Biles, another athletes that looks primed for Olympic gold is U.S. track standout Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

For the fifth time in her career, McLaughlin-Levrone set a world record in the 400 meter hurdles, doing so at the U.S. Olympic trials in a time of 50.65 seconds.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the defending gold medalist in the event and qualified for her third Olympics.

College basketball star pulls out of Olympics

Zach Edey, who was named the National Player of the Year in college basketball in back-to-back years at Purdue, decided to pull himself out of consideration for the Canadian Olympic team.

Edey said he withdrew from consideration in order to prepare this summer for an impending NBA career.

Edey was taken No. 9 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in last week’s NBA Draft.